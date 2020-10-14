Head-To-Head Analysis: Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) & Innergex Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:INGXF)

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) and Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Alliant Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Innergex Renewable Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Alliant Energy pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alliant Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Alliant Energy has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innergex Renewable Energy has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.4% of Alliant Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Innergex Renewable Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Alliant Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alliant Energy and Innergex Renewable Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliant Energy 18.37% 12.30% 3.88% Innergex Renewable Energy -16.41% -1.69% -0.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alliant Energy and Innergex Renewable Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliant Energy 0 2 1 0 2.33 Innergex Renewable Energy 0 4 1 0 2.20

Alliant Energy currently has a consensus price target of $54.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.78%. Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus price target of $23.40, suggesting a potential upside of 20.00%. Given Innergex Renewable Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Innergex Renewable Energy is more favorable than Alliant Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alliant Energy and Innergex Renewable Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliant Energy $3.65 billion 3.70 $567.40 million $2.31 23.41 Innergex Renewable Energy $419.79 million 8.11 -$21.13 million N/A N/A

Alliant Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Innergex Renewable Energy.

Summary

Alliant Energy beats Innergex Renewable Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation, through its other subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2019, IPL supplied electricity to 490,000 retail customers and natural gas to 225,000 retail customers; and WPL supplied electricity to 480,000 retail customers and natural gas to 195,000 retail customers. It offers electric utility services to retail customers in the farming, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, chemical, and packaging industries. In addition, the company holds investments in various businesses, which provide freight services through a short-line railway between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Iowa; a barge terminal and hauling services on the Mississippi River; customized supply chain solutions; freight and logistics brokering services; and other transfer and storage services. Further, it owns a 347 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and a 225 MW wind farm located in Oklahoma. Alliant Energy Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation. As of May 14, 2020, it had interests in 69 operating facilities with a net installed capacity of 2,656 megawatt (MW), including 37 hydroelectric facilities, 26 wind farms, and six solar farms, as well as six development projects with net installed capacity of 295 MW and prospective projects with gross installed capacity of 7,131 MW. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

