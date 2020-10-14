Head to Head Analysis: Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) & Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.87 million ($1.34) -2.21 Charles River Laboratories Intl. $2.62 billion 4.64 $252.02 million $6.73 36.40

Charles River Laboratories Intl. has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Charles River Laboratories Intl., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Charles River Laboratories Intl., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Charles River Laboratories Intl. 0 2 15 1 2.94

Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a consensus target price of $199.17, indicating a potential downside of 18.70%. Given Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Charles River Laboratories Intl. is more favorable than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -144.83% -86.63% Charles River Laboratories Intl. 9.87% 21.58% 7.21%

Risk and Volatility

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Charles River Laboratories Intl. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells research model strains primarily purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. It also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening non-clinical drug candidates, including genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for the identification of a druggable target through delivery of non-clinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, such as bioanalysis, drug metabolism, pharmacokinetics, safety pharmacology, toxicology, and pathology services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile biopharmaceuticals, and consumer products. It also offers specialized testing of biologics that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and avian vaccine services that provide specific-pathogen-free fertile chicken eggs, SPF chickens, and diagnostic products used to manufacture vaccines. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies; biotechnology, agricultural and industrial chemical, life science, veterinary medicine, medical device, diagnostic, and consumer product companies; contract research and contract manufacturing organizations; other commercial entities; and hospitals, academic institutions, and government agencies. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

