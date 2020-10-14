Head to Head Analysis: Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) & AU Min Africa PTY (NYSE:GRYEF)

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) and AU Min Africa PTY (OTCMKTS:GRYEF) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Republic Services and AU Min Africa PTY, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Services 0 6 6 0 2.50 AU Min Africa PTY 0 0 0 0 N/A

Republic Services presently has a consensus target price of $92.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.73%. Given Republic Services’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Republic Services is more favorable than AU Min Africa PTY.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Republic Services and AU Min Africa PTY’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Services $10.30 billion 2.90 $1.07 billion $3.34 28.03 AU Min Africa PTY N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Republic Services has higher revenue and earnings than AU Min Africa PTY.

Profitability

This table compares Republic Services and AU Min Africa PTY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Services 10.35% 13.41% 4.80% AU Min Africa PTY N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Republic Services has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Min Africa PTY has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.2% of Republic Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Republic Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of AU Min Africa PTY shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Republic Services beats AU Min Africa PTY on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors. It is also involved in the processing and sale of old corrugated containers, old newsprint, aluminum, glass, and other materials; temporary waste and recycling collection services; and provision of landfill services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through 349 collection operations, 207 transfer stations, 190 active landfills, 91 recycling processing centers, and 11 salt water disposal wells, as well as 7 treatment, recovery, and disposal facilities in 41 states and Puerto Rico. It also operated 75 landfill gas-to-energy and renewable energy projects and had 129 closed landfills. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About AU Min Africa PTY

AU Min Africa PTY, LTD. provides mining, exploration, development, processing, refining, and production services for precious metals, precious gems, and other minerals in South Africa and internationally. It offers its services in the areas of gold, silver, platinum (unrefined and refined), copper, diamond, amethyst, emerald, tsavorite, ruby, and palladium. The company is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

