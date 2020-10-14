Head-To-Head Comparison: BioCardia (BCDA) & Its Peers

BioCardia (NASDAQ: BCDA) is one of 163 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare BioCardia to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BioCardia and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -3,331.90% -441.82% -167.17% BioCardia Competitors -3,865.74% -95.75% -41.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BioCardia and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioCardia Competitors 1537 4600 9135 411 2.54

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 21.22%. Given BioCardia’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioCardia has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of BioCardia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.9% of BioCardia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioCardia and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $710,000.00 -$14.71 million -0.92 BioCardia Competitors $661.51 million $117.32 million -5.56

BioCardia’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BioCardia. BioCardia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

BioCardia has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCardia’s competitors have a beta of 1.24, meaning that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioCardia competitors beat BioCardia on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system; and Morph vascular access product line, which provides catheter products. BioCardia, Inc. is based in San Carlos, California.

