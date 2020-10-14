Head-To-Head Contrast: Centrus Energy (LEU) vs. Its Rivals

Centrus Energy (NYSE: LEU) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Centrus Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.3% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centrus Energy and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy $209.70 million -$16.50 million -4.01 Centrus Energy Competitors $1.62 billion -$27.86 million 10.96

Centrus Energy’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Centrus Energy. Centrus Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Centrus Energy has a beta of 3.39, suggesting that its stock price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrus Energy’s competitors have a beta of 2.43, suggesting that their average stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Centrus Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy 22.41% -19.27% 13.95% Centrus Energy Competitors -16.82% -5.21% 0.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Centrus Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Centrus Energy Competitors 407 1161 1275 42 2.33

As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential downside of 3.71%. Given Centrus Energy’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Centrus Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. Its LEU is a component that is used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

