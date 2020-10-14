Head to Head Contrast: Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) and PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (NASDAQ:PBAM)

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) and PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Grupo Financiero Galicia and PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Galicia 3 1 0 0 1.25 PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH 0 0 1 0 3.00

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. Given PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH is more favorable than Grupo Financiero Galicia.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Financiero Galicia and PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Galicia 21.11% 28.75% 4.53% PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of Grupo Financiero Galicia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grupo Financiero Galicia and PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Galicia $2.12 billion 0.46 $490.76 million $4.74 1.43 PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH $52.99 million 1.42 -$430,000.00 N/A N/A

Grupo Financiero Galicia has higher revenue and earnings than PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH.

Summary

Grupo Financiero Galicia beats PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services. The company also provides checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, payroll direct deposits, and other services to individuals, businesses, retailers, and professionals; and financial investment alternatives, such as deposits, FIMA mutual funds, government and corporate securities, and shares and trusts. In addition, it offers time deposits; retirement insurance services; life insurance, including employee benefit plans and credit related insurance; property and casualty insurance products, such as home and ATM theft insurance; and insurance brokerage services, as well as issues, credit cards. Further, the company issues deposit certificates and warrants to the agricultural, industrial, and agro-industrial sectors, as well as exporters and retailers. As of December 31, 2017, it had 306 full service banking branches; and 1,982 ATMs and self-service terminals. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. was founded in 1905 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for San Diego Private Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking, personal savings, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Its business banking services consist of business checking and business savings accounts; and business services comprising treasury management, merchant card, remote deposit capture, and business credit cards. The company also offers commercial real estate, small business administration, and equipment loans, as well as revolving lines of credit and letters of credit. In addition, it provides commercial loans through various portfolio and government guaranteed programs. The company operates offices in La Jolla, Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, and San Marcos. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

