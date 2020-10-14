Head-To-Head Contrast: Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) versus ATA Creativity Global (NYSE:AACG)

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Universal Technical Institute shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Universal Technical Institute shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Technical Institute and ATA Creativity Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Technical Institute 2.25% -3.19% -0.68% ATA Creativity Global -97.13% -53.12% -23.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Universal Technical Institute and ATA Creativity Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Technical Institute $331.50 million 0.52 -$7.87 million ($0.52) -10.15 ATA Creativity Global $14.04 million 1.89 -$17.56 million N/A N/A

Universal Technical Institute has higher revenue and earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

Volatility and Risk

Universal Technical Institute has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Universal Technical Institute and ATA Creativity Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Technical Institute 0 1 5 0 2.83 ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus target price of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 86.24%. Given Universal Technical Institute’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Universal Technical Institute is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Summary

Universal Technical Institute beats ATA Creativity Global on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute. The company also provides manufacturer specific advanced training programs, including student paid electives at its campuses; and manufacturer or dealer sponsored training at various campuses and dedicated training centers, as well as offers undergraduate diploma programs for welding and computer numeric control machining. It operates 13 campuses. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

