Head-To-Head Review: Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) versus Clean Energy Pathways (NASDAQ:CPWY)

Clean Energy Pathways (OTCMKTS:CPWY) and Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clean Energy Pathways and Neonode’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Pathways N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Neonode $6.65 million 12.99 -$5.30 million N/A N/A

Clean Energy Pathways has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neonode.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Clean Energy Pathways and Neonode, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Pathways 0 0 0 0 N/A Neonode 0 1 0 0 2.00

Neonode has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential downside of 81.27%. Given Neonode’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Neonode is more favorable than Clean Energy Pathways.

Risk & Volatility

Clean Energy Pathways has a beta of 4.53, meaning that its share price is 353% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neonode has a beta of 3.21, meaning that its share price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Neonode shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.8% of Neonode shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Energy Pathways and Neonode’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Pathways N/A N/A N/A Neonode -122.25% -177.29% -86.49%

About Clean Energy Pathways

Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. operates as a multifaceted development-stage alternative energy company. It focuses on developing fossil fuel replacements utilizing clean burning biomass fuel, solar photo voltaic panels for power generation, and solar thermal application for heating water in commercial and residential applications; and LED lighting replacements for high energy and heat producing incandescent and mercury vapor lighting. It is also working to develop carbon neutral organic fertilizers. The company was formerly known as XcelPlus Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. in August 2010. Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. is based in Buffalo, Wyoming.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers. It also provides engineering consulting services. In addition, the company sells Neonode branded sensor products, such as AirBar PC touch products through distributors and directly to consumers. Neonode Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

