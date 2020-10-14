Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ: HSDT) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Helius Medical Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -2,965.26% -289.95% -188.52% Helius Medical Technologies Competitors -310.31% -90.21% -20.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helius Medical Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 24.48, indicating that their average share price is 2,348% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $1.50 million -$9.78 million -1.19 Helius Medical Technologies Competitors $1.01 billion $120.03 million 23.13

Helius Medical Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies. Helius Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Helius Medical Technologies Competitors 339 1003 1696 86 2.49

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 7.53%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Helius Medical Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Helius Medical Technologies competitors beat Helius Medical Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. Its PoNS device treats neurostimulation of cranial nerves via the tongue to restore lost function. The company is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

