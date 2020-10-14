Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 120.60% and a net margin of 5.89%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HLF. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Cfra raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Argus raised Herbalife Nutrition to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $49.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.86. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $52.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 14,722,025 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $717,698,718.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 9,558 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $479,142.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,765.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 220.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 24,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,511,000 after acquiring an additional 34,769 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 478,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,951,000 after acquiring an additional 42,685 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 294.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 49,140 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

