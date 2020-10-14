HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Trading Down 8%

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) shares dropped 8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 4,692,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,825,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.68.

The company has a market cap of $51.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 306.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HighPoint Resources Corp will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 401.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125,240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 638.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,089,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 942,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 71,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

