Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HIW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.44.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $34.66 on Monday. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.53). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $183.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director Thomas P. Anderson purchased 3,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $98,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,611.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 693,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,558,000 after purchasing an additional 456,488 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

