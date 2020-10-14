Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) PT Lowered to $100.00

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.29.

NYSE HRC opened at $90.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63. Hill-Rom has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $767.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.39 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 42.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

