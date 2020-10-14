Hiveterminal Token Price Reaches $0.0046 on Exchanges (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $2.31 million and $313.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00269274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00096190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00037798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.64 or 0.01487045 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00152564 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token’s launch date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net.

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.