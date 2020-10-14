Hormel Foods Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2325 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th.

Hormel Foods has raised its dividend payment by 15.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hormel Foods has a payout ratio of 55.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

HRL opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average of $48.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

HRL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $259,860.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,498.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $2,675,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,490.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,365 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

