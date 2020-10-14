Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,019 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.3% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in NIKE by 14.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,101,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $173,852,000 after acquiring an additional 258,577 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in NIKE by 25.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,683 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 13.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in NIKE by 50.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 22,553 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $129.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.67. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $131.34.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $5,550,209.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 830,962 shares of company stock valued at $101,867,182 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Argus lifted their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on NIKE from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

