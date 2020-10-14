Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 120,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,712,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $143.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Truist boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

