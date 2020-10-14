Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,189 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,892 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,190 shares of company stock worth $2,667,233 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $127.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $143.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.21. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $128.18.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

