Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 223,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 54,905 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,169,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.9% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 15,162 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.23, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $94.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

