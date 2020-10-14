H&T Group (LON:HAT) Shares Gap Down to $259.00

H&T Group Plc (LON:HAT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $259.00, but opened at $250.00. H&T Group shares last traded at $256.00, with a volume of 21,470 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $107.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 266.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 297.41.

H&T Group (LON:HAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported GBX 10.21 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.85%.

In other news, insider Richard Withers acquired 10,000 shares of H&T Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £26,700 ($34,883.72).

H&T Group Company Profile (LON:HAT)

H&T Group plc primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It also offers gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

