Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub cut Huazhu Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.62.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $42.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.26 and a beta of 1.75. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.18.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 216,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

