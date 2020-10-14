Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM)’s stock price fell 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 751,554 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,441,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $1.75 to $3.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.74.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.68.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.95 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 535,039 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth $318,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 156,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 111,622 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 80,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 23.0% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 92,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

