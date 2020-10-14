HUYA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 8,567 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,167% compared to the typical volume of 676 call options.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.00. HUYA has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $30.62.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.41. HUYA had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HUYA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of HUYA by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 17,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 6.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 280,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in HUYA in the second quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in HUYA by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,940,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in HUYA by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

