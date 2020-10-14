Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Shares Gap Up to $63.00

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.00, but opened at $65.35. Hyve Group shares last traded at $62.45, with a volume of 271,262 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective (down from GBX 140 ($1.83)) on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29.

Hyve Group Company Profile (LON:HYVE)

Hyve Group Plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

