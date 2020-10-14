IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) PT Lowered to $18.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley Securities from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 60.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IMAX. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.85.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $11.24 on Monday. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $661.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IMAX will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IMAX by 928.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in IMAX by 80.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

