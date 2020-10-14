Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Trading Down 8.9%

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD)’s stock price dropped 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 718,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 628,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

ICD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.81) by $1.08. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.