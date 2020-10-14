India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Shares Down 7.7%

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.43. 4,182,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 4,802,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of India Globalization Capital by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 60,290 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of India Globalization Capital by 139.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 515,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in India Globalization Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

About India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

