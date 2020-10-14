Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €27.00 ($31.76) target price from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IFXA. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.00 ($28.24).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.