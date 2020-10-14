InfoSearch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISHM) Short Interest Up 5,000.0% in September

InfoSearch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISHM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 5,000.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ISHM opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. InfoSearch Media has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

InfoSearch Media Company Profile

InfoSearch Media, Inc provides search-targeted text and video content solutions in the United States. Its network of professional writers, editors, other technical specialists, and video production facilities enable businesses succeed on the Web by implementing text and video content-based Internet marketing solutions.

