InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives $42.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InMode from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded InMode from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $41.69 on Friday. InMode has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $58.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. InMode had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 million. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that InMode will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 159.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,177 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of InMode by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

