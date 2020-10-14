INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Update

INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 7,400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPXHY opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.50. INPEX CORP/ADR has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $10.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08.

About INPEX CORP/ADR

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

