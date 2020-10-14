Insider Buying: Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Buys 70,423 Shares of Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) insider Simon Patterson purchased 70,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £148,592.53 ($194,137.09).

Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 222.51 ($2.91) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89. Tesco PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 203.70 ($2.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 260.40 ($3.40). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 218.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 225.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69.

Get Tesco alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Tesco’s payout ratio is 88.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, June 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 276 ($3.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tesco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 283.33 ($3.70).

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.