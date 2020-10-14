INT Chain (INT) Trading Down 5.4% This Week

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. INT Chain has a market cap of $10.81 million and $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, INT Chain has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Allcoin, OKEx and OKEx Korea.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get INT Chain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008767 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.15 or 0.04980219 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00053071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031945 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

INT Chain Profile

INT is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN.

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Allcoin, OKEx, CoinEgg and OKEx Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.