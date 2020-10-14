Integrated Diagnostics (LON:IDHC) Shares Gap Down to $3.74

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings PLC (LON:IDHC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $3.63. Integrated Diagnostics shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 9,639 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $5.51 million and a P/E ratio of 22.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This is an increase from Integrated Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $0.18. Integrated Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 11,445.78%.

Integrated Diagnostics Company Profile (LON:IDHC)

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc is an integrated diagnostics services provider in Egypt. The Company operates in three geographic areas: Egypt, Sudan and Jordan. The Company provides over 1,000 diagnostic services ranging from basic tests to molecular tests for hepatitis and specialized deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests to patients, and operates approximately 310 branches.

