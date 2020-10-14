Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.93.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. The company had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $118,139.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,311,444.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,230 shares of company stock worth $454,355. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,885.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,078.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.