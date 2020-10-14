Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives $73.35 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.35.

ICPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jason Campagna sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $56,548.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,778 shares in the company, valued at $416,428.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S.P.A. Genextra sold 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $4,365,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,417,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,934,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,501,192 shares of company stock worth $71,310,546. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,165,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $800,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 383.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 31,725 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 29,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICPT opened at $35.00 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.12. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.45 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.73% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

