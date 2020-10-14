Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $755.35 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $778.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $705.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $609.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.43, a PEG ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total transaction of $11,670,456.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,020,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total transaction of $723,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,880 shares of company stock worth $20,504,788 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BofA Securities cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $602.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $688.23.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

