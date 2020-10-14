Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1,195.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $294.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.65. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $303.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

