Investors Buy High Volume of Gogo Put Options (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 18,980 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 693% compared to the average volume of 2,393 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. Gogo has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $886.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.34 million. The firm’s revenue was down 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gogo will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GOGO shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

In other Gogo news, major shareholder (Equity) Holdings Lp Silver purchased 2,606,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $26,428,480.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 18,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $174,891.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,952.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 64.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Gogo by 44,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 131,237 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Gogo by 273.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 619,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 453,184 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth $72,000. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

