Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 919 put options on the company. This is an increase of 899% compared to the typical volume of 92 put options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on MasTec from $46.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MasTec from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.62.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.41. MasTec has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in MasTec by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 874,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,622,000 after acquiring an additional 162,480 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MasTec by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 495,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,229,000 after acquiring an additional 97,952 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in MasTec by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 985,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,237,000 after acquiring an additional 216,321 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,644,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,808,000 after acquiring an additional 923,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

