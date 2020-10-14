Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on AES (NYSE:AES)

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,115 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,173% compared to the typical daily volume of 225 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in AES by 4.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 93,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in AES by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AES by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 43,174 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter valued at $4,760,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter valued at $548,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AES from $19.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.19.

Shares of AES stock opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08. AES has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that AES will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

