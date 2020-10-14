Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,283 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,504% compared to the typical volume of 80 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in InMode during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth $36,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of InMode by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. InMode has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $58.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 2.12.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 million. InMode had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

INMD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InMode from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised InMode from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

