Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,332 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,072% compared to the average daily volume of 199 call options.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $105,640.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,568.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,476 shares of company stock valued at $462,427. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $57.92 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $63.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.62.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

