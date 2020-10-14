Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Iron Mountain recently formed a 300-million+ Euro joint venture (JV) to develop and manage the 27 megawatt, hyperscale data center in Frankfurt. Notably, amid strong demand for interconnection and colocation space, focus on the expansion of the data center business will diversify its revenue mix. Moreover, organic growth in recurring revenues from its storage business is likely to drive its performance over the long term. The company expanded its transformation program, Project Summit, and expects higher adjusted EBITDA benefit. However, shares of Iron Mountain have underperformed the industry in the past year. Additionally, continued weakness in recycled paper prices and a slowdown in its service business will likely affect service activity. Given its international presence, fluctuations in the currency exchange rate are added concerns.”

Shares of IRM stock opened at $27.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.86. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $982.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $218,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

