iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BMV:AGG)

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BMV:AGG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,531 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 981% compared to the average volume of 419 call options.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $1,920.01 and a 12 month high of $2,156.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BMV:AGG) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

