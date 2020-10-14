iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,373 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $79.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.52. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $81.70.

