iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1,326.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,903 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 449.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 304.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

EFG stock opened at $92.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

