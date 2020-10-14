iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 827,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,346 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $124,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after buying an additional 10,854,416 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 834.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,818 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16,377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,042,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,852 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,259,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 185,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,980 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $162.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.94. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

