iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,246 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10,649.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,746,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 55.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,716,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,491 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $109,591,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $62,265,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,515,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,593,000 after purchasing an additional 857,127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.73. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

