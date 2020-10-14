iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) is Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 293.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,285 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.36.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.